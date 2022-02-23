Sunshine expected to activate road salt, hopefully clearing the roads

MILWAUKEE — Roadways will hopefully be less icy during the Wednesday commute. The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is expecting sunshine and increased traffic to activate the salt product on the roads.

Tuesday brought a nasty ice storm followed by some lake effect snow which left the roads in a nasty condition. From then on, DPW worked to clear the roads and keep them as safe as possible for drivers.

Early Wednesday morning, DPW shared an update on the roads, saying its crews had been working continuously using underbelly plows to scrape ice off the roads and apply salt. Now, they are hoping mother nature and increased traffic will help them out.

The department said, "While temperatures are expected to be low today, the sunlight and vehicle traffic is expected to further activate the salt product that is on the pavement."

Hopefully, the roads will be nice for the evening commute before more lake effect snow moves in Wednesday night and snow showers enter the area Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip