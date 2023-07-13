Sunday Family Fun Day this weekend at Northwestern Mutual Community Park

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, July 16th, the Northwestern Mutual Community Park will be hosting aFamily Day, according to the Milwaukee World Festival website.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park is located inside the Henry Maier Festival Park, at the Summerfest grounds, enter the middle gate.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking lots will open 15 minutes prior to the event, with parking on a first come, first serve basis.

Families who attend these events can expect performances, fun activities, and on-site food options. Performances including the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Jazz Combo, stilt performers, hoop dancing and more. Activities at the event range from ballet, to face painting, to virtual reality experiences.

Again, the event is completely free of charge, and fun for the whole family.

Read more about it on the Milwaukee World Festival website or read the press release below.

Sunday Family Fun Day atNorthwestern Mutual Community Park on July 16

WHAT:



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, will be hosting Sunday Family Fun Day at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park this Sunday, July 16, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event is FREE of charge.



Northwestern Mutual Sunday Family Fun Day with MKE with Kids features family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, which is located inside Henry Maier Festival Park.



The lineup for July 16 includes:



Performances from Milwaukee Youth Symphony Jazz Combo, Milwaukee Flyers, UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium, and various roaming performers including stilt dancers, hoop dancing, balloon artists, and others.

Activities include the Betty Brinn Museum Wonder Wagon, Milwaukee Brewers Street Team and virtual reality experience, Milwaukee Ballet, Gearbox Labs, face painting, chalk art, and more

On-site food and beverage from Babalou Gourmet Pretzels, Fazio’s Popcorn, Pete’s Pops, Sil’s Mini Donuts, and Streetza Pizza Food Truck. Parking lots will open 15 minutes prior to the event. A limited number of free parking spaces will be available



The remaining Sunday Family Fun Days are August 6 and September 17, 2023.



WHEN:

Sunday, July 16, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



WHERE:

Northwestern Mutual Community Park – enter Mid Gate area

Henry Maier Festival Park Milwaukee World Festival media relations

