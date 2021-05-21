Watch
Sun Prairie latest Wisconsin city to ban conversion therapy

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: A defiant fist is raised near an American flag at a vigil for the worst mass shooing in United States history on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, United States. A gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida early yesterday morning before suspect Omar Mateen also died on-scene. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 19:22:55-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison suburb has become the latest Wisconsin municipality to ban sexual conversion therapy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring anyone who gets a complaint about a therapist or physician practicing conversion therapy to report it to the board or agency that licenses the practitioner.

Almost a dozen other municipalities have passed similar bans, including Milwaukee, Madison, West Allis, Racine and Sheboygan.

Opponents of conversion therapy fear it can be used to try to turn gay, lesbian and transgender people straight. They say such therapy can be harmful, especially for minors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

