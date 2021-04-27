Sun Country Airlines comes to MKE, will offer flights to Cancun, Las Vegas and more

Sun Country Airlines will soon bring nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to five destinations starting this year.

The airline and the airport announced the news on Tuesday. The service is slated to begin Aug. 26. The airline will begin offering nonstop service from MKE to Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Ft. Myers, Phoenix, and the only scheduled nonstop to Cancun.

“We know folks are excited to resume traveling, and we’re happy to be able to offer them the opportunity to travel to these destinations with us,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re proud to bring our brand of convenient, affordable travel to Milwaukee. We’re looking forward to welcoming local residents onboard, so they can enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

The airline will offer introductory fares as low as $39 one-way.

“MKE is excited to welcome Sun Country, giving our passengers new options to five nonstop destinations from Milwaukee,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “Sun Country’s low fares and great service will be popular for many travelers in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.”

