Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Summerfest will announce its full 2021 lineup Thursday morning

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Summerfest
summerfest
Posted at 9:59 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:59:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest says it will announce its full 2021 lineup Thursday morning.

Milwaukee's top music festival says the list of acts will be released at 6 a.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater also released a video showing its new amphitheater for Summerfest.

Check back here Thursday morning to get the latest.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m