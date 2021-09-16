Summerfest to continue three weekend format in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Next year, Summerfest will take place over the span of three weekends, following suit from this year's festival.

Summerfest 2022 will be held June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, from Thursday to Sunday and noon to midnight.

Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday morning.

For fan appreciation day Saturday Sept. 18, fans can enter the festival for free from noon to 7 p.m. Additionally, the first 30,000 fans to enter the gates of Summerfest between those times will receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2022.

“As we were forced into September dates, we knew it would be a novel experience to host the festival in late summer. That said, it was the only viable option to accommodate artists and fans within this fluid environment,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Our team pulled it off and provided an economic boost to the local economy and gave patrons live outdoor music on the lakefront. We want to thank all our attendees, vendors, and sponsors for their support - we can’t wait to see them again next year.”

You can view the lineup for the last weekend of this year's festival and buy tickets here.

