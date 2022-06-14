Summerfest renews sponsorship with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino under multiyear deal

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival (MWF) officials announced Tuesday a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The deal includes naming rights of the Potawatomi Founder's Club and a premium VIP hospitality area located at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“It’s a great opportunity for these two homegrown institutions to work and grow together to make Milwaukee a can’t miss destination for people throughout the country,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “This is such an exciting time for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to partner with Summerfest as the ‘World’s Largest Music Festival’ becomes bigger and better than ever.”

To celebrate the support, there will be a BIG WIN giveaway on Fan Appreciation Day on July 9 at Summerfest where five lucky winners will have a chance to win $1 million dollars.

During Fan Appreciation Day, all fans arriving between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. can get into Summerfest for free. The first 30,000 fans will also receive one free Summerfest 2023 ticket and a BIG WIN entry ticket.

The BIG WIN drawing for the opportunity to win $1 million dollars will take place on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage at 4 p.m. Participants will roll one dice at a time. Officials say the first person to have all four dice show the Summerfest smile icon will win the prize. For complete set rules, click here.

To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, turn in the perforated BIG WIN entry stub from the Summerfest 2023 ticket in a specially market bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 9. Officials say you must bring the 2023 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared one of five participants in the drawing.

According to a news release, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Fire Keeper Club (FKC) members can increase their chance to be a winner. Officials say an additional 20,000 Big Win tickets, which include both a complimentary 2023 Summerfest Admission Ticket and Big Win Entry ticket, will be distributed in advance of Summerfest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. FKC members can receive two Big Win entry tickets and two Summerfest 2022 general admission tickets if they visit Potawatomi on June 20, June 22, June 28 and June 30 starting at 8 a.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Summerfest with a multi-year sponsorship, further strengthening our brands as two of the top tourist destinations in Milwaukee” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “This new partnership will further enhance our commitment to the city and community, as we continue to fulfill our nonprofit mission of bringing the community together through music and special events.”

For more information visit Summerfest.com

