Summerfest: Mötley Crüe headlining Am Fam Amphitheater on June 21

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Monday that Mötley Crüe will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 21, 2024.

According to a press release, the band last played Summerfest in 2014.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m. via Summerfest and Ticketmaster.

Full announcement below:

MILWAUKEE, WI (October 30, 2023) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance announced that Mötley Crüe, with Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and John 5 (guitars), will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 21, 2024. The band previously played Summerfest in 2014.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Tickets for Mötley Crüe include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.



About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe —Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie. Mötley Crüe continues touring the world with John 5 on guitar as they push the visual limits of live performance.



The quartet has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's flame-throwing-bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe's hit songs such as “Kickstart My Heart” and “Home Sweet Home” are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr. and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.



The band’s biography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered “The Dirt” biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance and the timelessness of their songwriting.



Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 40+ years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour continues to travel to stadiums around the world throughout 2023 with John 5 on guitar as the band pushes the limits of live performance.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest 2024 will take place over three weekends - June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6. For more details, visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], Facebook.com/Summerfest, Twitter: @Summerfest or Instagram: @Summerfest.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip