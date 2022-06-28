Summerfest fans share why they keep returning to the festival

The music was blaring, the skies were clear, and people flocked to the first "Big Gig" in two years.

It was Laney Miller's first time at Summerfest on the festival's opening day on Thursday, June 23.

"The weather couldn't be any more perfect," Miller said. "This is our very first time at Summerfest. I bought tickets to Jason Aldean for my mom as a birthday present. We're excited to be here."

For most, like Pat Hastings of Shorewood, music takes center stage.

"When it comes to traditions, I like the music at Summerfest. You can't get this much music in a day. That's why I come here," Hastings said.

For thousands, the opening of Summerfest signals a new season. Don Black of Milwaukee laughs heartily.

"Let me tell you something. This is when you know it's summer in Milwaukee," Black said. "I love getting here early and scoping out where I'm going to eat and where I'm going to party. I'm all about Summerfest. I love it and I'm glad we're here."

Kim Brahm and Judy Olson hail from Grafton and are best friends. They've been coming to Summerfest for more than three decades.

Olson says this year is even more special.

"It's my birthday," she announces.

Brahm says their 35-year best friend tradition is important.

"It keeps us young. We love it!"

