Summerfest announces lineups for eight stages

Summerfest announced its lineup for eight stages on Monday.

The announcements are expected to come at the top of each hour beginning at 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The eight stages include:

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Generac Power Stage with Miller High Life

JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite

Johnson Controls World Soundstage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden

Miller Lite Oasis

UScellular™ Connection Stage with iHeartMedia

Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite

Below are the announcements (Note: This list will be updated throughout the day)

UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia

September 2

Kurtis Blow @ 4:00 p.m.

T-Pain @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Reyna Roberts @ 8:00 p.m.

Chris Janson @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

Blanco Brown @ 4:00 p.m.

Chayce Beckham @ 6:00 p.m.

Yung Bleu @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10:00 p.m

September 10

Maddie & Tae @ 4:00 p.m.

Tyler Farr @ 6:00 p.m.

Nelly @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Nikhil Korula Band @ 6:00 p.m.

Koch Marshall Trio @ 8:00 p.m.

ZZ Top @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Thompson Square @ 6:00 p.m.

Jimmie Allen @ 8:00 p.m.

Jordan Davis @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Jake Owen @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

Poi Dog Pondering @ 4:00 p.m.

Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10:00 p.m.

“As America’s locally grown wireless, investing in our communities is incredibly important to UScellular. Summerfest gives us the opportunity to connect with our customers and communities while celebrating the arts and technology that make events like this possible,” says Kristy Baron, director of sales and operations at UScellular in Wisconsin.

Generac Power Stage with Miller High Life lineup:

September 2

KennyHoopla @ 4:00 p.m.

Cold War Kids @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Better Than Ezra @ 4:00 p.m.

TBA @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

TBA @ 4:00 p.m.

Rise Against @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

DJ Jazzy Jeff @ 4:00 p.m.

Alexander 23 @ 8:00 p.m.

Quinn XCII @ 10:00 p.m.

September 10

JAHMED @ 8:00 p.m.

G-Eazy @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Iration @ 4:00 p.m.

311 @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Masked Wolf @ 4:00 p.m.

Diplo @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Run the Jewels @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

TBA @ 4:00 p.m.

Thurston Moore @ 8:00 p.m.

Pixies @ 10:00 p.m.

“All eyes are sure to be on the new Generac Power Stage this summer,” said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer and president of Generac’s Energy Technology division. “Summerfest and Generac have pulled together an incredible lineup of cutting-edge, world-class talent. We couldn’t be more pleased with the array of national artists who will be debuting the Generac Power Stage.”

The announcement adds new additions to the overall lineup, as well as national talent during the day.

For more information on Summerfest, head to their website here.

