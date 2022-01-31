Watch
Summerfest announces Halsey as 2022 headliner

Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:08:44-05

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced its third headliner for the 2022 music festival, Halsey.

This will be her first performance in Milwaukee since 2018. She was scheduled to be a headliner in 2020, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, she was once again suppose to play Summefest. However, she canceled the tour because of concerns with COVID-19.

Tickets for the Love and Power tour go on sale Feb. 4. However, for those that bought tickets for the previous show, they will be given a special pre-sale offer from Feb. 1 to Feb 3.

Justin Bieber and Jason Aldean are the two other headliners playing Summerfest 2022.

