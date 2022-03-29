Summerfest announces full 2022 lineup

MILWAUKEE — The day has finally arrived: Summerfest announced the full 2022 lineup for the world's largest music festival Tuesday morning.

Headliners include Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan, Backstreet Boys, Willow, Jason Aldean, The Black Crowes, Rod Stewart, Charli XCX, Thomas Rhett, Steve Miller Band, Anthony Hamilton, The Pretty Reckless, Violent Femmes, and more.

Summerfest takes place Thursday-Saturday June 23-25, June 30 - July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

A separate American Family Insurance Amphitheater ticket is required for Amphitheater shows. Head to Ticketmaster.com for Amphitheater show tickets. Amphitheater shows include: Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Thomas Rhett and their supporting acts.

