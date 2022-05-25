Summerfest announces acoustic headline performers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced additional details for this year's festival, specifically the acoustic headline performances at the American Family Insurance House.
Artists performing acoustic sets at the American Family Insurance House include Boyz II Men, Cory Henry, Iann Diorr, JoJo, and more.
The American Family House is an exclusive venue at Summerfest that fans have to register for. Those who attend performances there can take part in the interactive experience which provides up-close and personal performances from featured artists.
Local artists and music students will perform at the venue along with local DJs and big-name artists.
This year's American Family Insurance House lineup is below:
- June 23: The Wild Feathers • Trapper Schoepp • DJ GEMINI GILLY
- June 24: Dayglow • Sadie Jean
- June 25: Cory Henry • Noga Erez • B-Free • DJ DRiPSweat
- June 30: Caley Conway • David Shaw of the Revivalists
- July 1: DJ Nu Stylez • Iann Dior • Jessie James Decker
- July 2: Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind • Mt. Joy
- July 7: Milky Chance • Boyz II Men
- July 8: JoJo • Ric Wilson • Vincent Van Great • DJ Shawna
- July 9: AMFAM Jam • You Win!!! • DJ Bizzon