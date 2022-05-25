Summerfest announces acoustic headline performers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced additional details for this year's festival, specifically the acoustic headline performances at the American Family Insurance House.

Artists performing acoustic sets at the American Family Insurance House include Boyz II Men, Cory Henry, Iann Diorr, JoJo, and more.

The American Family House is an exclusive venue at Summerfest that fans have to register for. Those who attend performances there can take part in the interactive experience which provides up-close and personal performances from featured artists.

Local artists and music students will perform at the venue along with local DJs and big-name artists.

This year's American Family Insurance House lineup is below:

June 23: The Wild Feathers • Trapper Schoepp • DJ GEMINI GILLY

The Wild Feathers • Trapper Schoepp • DJ GEMINI GILLY June 24: Dayglow • Sadie Jean

Dayglow • Sadie Jean June 25: Cory Henry • Noga Erez • B-Free • DJ DRiPSweat

Cory Henry • Noga Erez • B-Free • DJ DRiPSweat June 30: Caley Conway • David Shaw of the Revivalists

Caley Conway • David Shaw of the Revivalists July 1: DJ Nu Stylez • Iann Dior • Jessie James Decker

DJ Nu Stylez • Iann Dior • Jessie James Decker July 2: Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind • Mt. Joy

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind • Mt. Joy July 7: Milky Chance • Boyz II Men

Milky Chance • Boyz II Men July 8: JoJo • Ric Wilson • Vincent Van Great • DJ Shawna

JoJo • Ric Wilson • Vincent Van Great • DJ Shawna July 9: AMFAM Jam • You Win!!! • DJ Bizzon

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip