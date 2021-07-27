Summerfest adds additional headliners to 2021 lineup

Summerfest has announced additional headliners for the 2021 music festival.

The festival will take place over the three weekends of Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

The lineup will feature over 800 artists across 12 stages, the festival added.

New headliners include Falling In Reverse, Manchester Orchestra, Shaggy, and the Spin Doctors among several more.

The festival also announced a new special comedy show on Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The "Kids of Comedy" show will feature Michael Winslow (Police Academy), Marc Price (Skippy from Family Ties), Mindy Rickles, and Camilla Cleese.

