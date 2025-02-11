Summerfest 2025 lineup to be announced Wednesday morning

MILWAUKEE — We're less than 24 hours away from the lineup for the world's largest music festival being unveiled.

Summerfest will reveal its 2025 lineup at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The announcement will be made on Summerfest.com, and Summerfest's social channels (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok @Summerfest). TMJ4 News will also cover the announcement on-air and online.

Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Here are the acts that have already been announced, according to Summerfest:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Def Leppard with Tesla - June 19

Hozier with special guest Gigi Perez - June 20

James Taylor with special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - June 21

Lainey Wilson - June 26

The Killers - June 27

Megan Thee Stallion with special guest Flo Milli - June 28

Benson Boone - July 3

BMO Pavilion:

The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - June 19

George Thorogood with Foghat - June 20

Japanese Breakfast - June 21

The Avett Brothers - June 26

CAKE - June 27

Riley Green - June 28

Chicago - July 4

Get more information at Summerfest.com

