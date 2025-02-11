Summerfest 2025 lineup to be announced Wednesday morning

MILWAUKEE — We're less than 24 hours away from the lineup for the world's largest music festival being unveiled.
Summerfest will reveal its 2025 lineup at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The announcement will be made on Summerfest.com, and Summerfest's social channels (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok @Summerfest). TMJ4 News will also cover the announcement on-air and online.
Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.
Here are the acts that have already been announced, according to Summerfest:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Def Leppard with Tesla - June 19
- Hozier with special guest Gigi Perez - June 20
- James Taylor with special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - June 21
- Lainey Wilson - June 26
- The Killers - June 27
- Megan Thee Stallion with special guest Flo Milli - June 28
- Benson Boone - July 3
BMO Pavilion:
- The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - June 19
- George Thorogood with Foghat - June 20
- Japanese Breakfast - June 21
- The Avett Brothers - June 26
- CAKE - June 27
- Riley Green - June 28
- Chicago - July 4
