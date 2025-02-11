Watch Now
Summerfest 2025 lineup to be announced Wednesday morning

James Groh
Crowd at Summerfest in 2024
MILWAUKEE — We're less than 24 hours away from the lineup for the world's largest music festival being unveiled.

Summerfest will reveal its 2025 lineup at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The announcement will be made on Summerfest.com, and Summerfest's social channels (Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok @Summerfest). TMJ4 News will also cover the announcement on-air and online.

Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Here are the acts that have already been announced, according to Summerfest:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

  • Def Leppard with Tesla - June 19
  • Hozier with special guest Gigi Perez - June 20
  • James Taylor with special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - June 21
  • Lainey Wilson - June 26
  • The Killers - June 27
  • Megan Thee Stallion with special guest Flo Milli - June 28
  • Benson Boone - July 3

BMO Pavilion:

  • The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - June 19
  • George Thorogood with Foghat - June 20
  • Japanese Breakfast - June 21
  • The Avett Brothers - June 26
  • CAKE - June 27
  • Riley Green - June 28
  • Chicago - July 4

Get more information at Summerfest.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

