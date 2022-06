MILWAUKEE — The gates are open at Summerfest and fans are rolling in!

For the first time in a couple of years, Summerfest is actually happening during summer! For the next three weekends, thousands of fans will head to Henry Meijer Festival Park to watch and listen to hundreds of acts from around the world.

TMJ4 News was there on opening day to catch reactions from festival-goers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip