'Summer of Healing Series' hopes to give Milwaukee teens a healthy outlet

MILWAUKEE — Walker's Point Youth and Family center is hosting Summer of Healing series every Thursday though Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

The program is funded by a grant from the Office of Violence Prevention with the goal of reducing the impact of trauma in Milwaukee's youth by increasing individual and community resilience.

The program will feature yoga, capoeira, art, discussion and drumming.

"We often thing about talk therapy, but there's a lot of different ways to heal. So we're using movement and other creative outlets for youth this summer," said Dr. Lauren Mascari, a bilingual therapist with the Walker's Point Youth and Family Center.

Mascari and her colleagues said between COVID, violence in the city, and the Black Lives Matter movement, Milwaukee teens are dealing with a lot. The hope is to brings teens together and give them the opportunity from any trauma they may have faced.

Teens aged 13-19 are welcome to join. The series is free and includes snacks, water, buses passes and all necessary materials.

"Youth that stay at our shelter are more than welcome to participate, anyone who registered is welcome to join and anyone who walks by is welcome to join as long as your parent is with you to give consent," Mascari said.

Walker's Point Youth and Family Center offers walk-in crisis services as well as transitional housing support.

