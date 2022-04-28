Watch
Summer in the City: Milwaukee Downtown releases summer event schedule

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 launched a new campaign Thursday called Summer in the City.

The campaign highlights free events happening around the area this summer, coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown and its partners.

As a part of the new campaign, a new weekly concert series is coming to Red Arrow Park. Heart(beats) in the City will happen at the park every Wednesday at noon from June 1 through July 27.

There will be a new local band each week surrounded by local food trucks.

PNC presents Tunes@Noon and Downtown Employee Appreciation Week are returning as a part of Summer in the City.

Tunes@Noon will take place every Thursday at noon from June 2 through Sept 1 at 411 East Wisconsin Center's courtyard. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week will be Aug.15 through Aug. 19 with daily lunchtime giveaways and after-hours events.

“With more downtown employees returning to the office, we wanted to welcome them back in a big way,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “We’re celebrating their return, the return of summer, and this amazing city all season long.”

If that's not enough, the Summer in the City campaign will also include a social media contest with the chance to win a staycation at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.

According to Milwaukee Downtown, downtown employees can enter June 1 through July 17 by posting a photo of themselves downtown at one of the free events using #MKEItBack and by tagging Milwaukee Downtown on Instagram or Twitter.

One person will be selected to win a $500 gift card for the hotel.

You can head to the Milwaukee Downtown website to see a list of events in and around the city this summer, which also include the 3rd of July fireworks, Bucks playoff games, Pridefest, and more.

