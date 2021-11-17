Successor of Milwaukee's famous Meurer Bakery bought by Ohio company

MILWAUKEE — An Ohio-based company has purchased the successor of the famous Milwaukee business, Meurer Bakery.

While Meurer Bakery closed two decades ago, the grandsons of the Meurer brothers started their own bakery by the name of Meurer Brothers Bakery of Fond du Lac, located in Fond du Lac.

This week Ohio-based Main Street Gourmet said it purchased the Fond du Lac location for an undisclosed amount, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company says Meurer Brothers Bakery is know for their danishes, coffee cakes and turtle cookies. They operate a 20,000-square-foot facility with about 50 employees in Fond du Lac. Meurer Brothers was founded in Fond du Lac by Dave and Mike Meurer in 1993.

They are the grandsons of Francis and Lorraine Meurer, who started Meurer Bakery in Milwaukee in 1929. The bakery became a staple in the area until shuttering its doors about 20 years ago.

Main Street Gourmet operates a facility in Akron and employs about 160 people, the BizJournal reports.

