Substance abuse a suspected factor in Kenosha County crash involving school bus

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 272nd and Wilmot Road around 11:59 a.m. Officials say a 2001 Ford Focus was traveling west on CTH C when it cross the center line and hit a school bus heading east.

The bus driver and four children on board were not injured, but the man driving the Ford Focus had serious injuries and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He remains in critical condition.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said they believe substance abuse was a factor in the crash. The man driving was cited for an OWI, third offense.

TMJ4 News does not name suspects in crimes until they have been criminally charged.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department with any information about the crash. If you know anything, call 262-605-5100.

