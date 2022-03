MILWAUKEE — Purple Door Ice Cream is seeking flavor ideas for its 2022 Battle of the New Flavors contest.

This year, eight customer inspired flavors will be chosen, created, and available for one week at its shops with a mini-flight of the eight flavors.

You can vote for your favorite and a champion will be crowned.

Flavor submissions must be turned in at Purple Door locations. Submissions will be accepted now until April 28.

Download your flavor submission by clicking here.

