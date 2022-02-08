Sturgeon spearing season about to start at Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO — One of the most unique winter activities in the entire country is about to happen in Lake Winnebago, sturgeon spearfishing.

There are only two places in the country where spearfishing for lake sturgeon is allowed and one of those is the Lake Winnebago system. The season for it starts Feb. 12 and lasts until Feb. 27 or until the harvest limit is reached. Those caps are set at 400 juvenile females, 875 adult females, and 1,200 males.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Lake Winnebago is home to one of the largest populations of sturgeon in North America. This is no typical fish. The DNR calls it a, 'living fossil - a relic from he Middle Ages of fish evolution'.

The DNR said that visibility is relatively clear right which is good news for spearers.

Before you go spearing for sturgeon, there are a few important things you need to know.

You must register a speared sturgeon at an official recording station, and that must be done before 2 p.m. the day of the catch. All registration stations will be -drive-thru only.

More information about regulations can be found here.

Please be safe on the ice. The DNR said that 'no ice is safe ice' meaning to always be careful while walking onto a lake.

