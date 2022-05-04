STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A Sturgeon Bay man is facing a long list of charges after police said he attacked a woman in her home with a hedge trimmer.

Sturgeon Bay Police said at about 2:25 p.m. April 25, they were responding to a report of two men fighting when a second 911 call came in where a woman reported an attack in her home.

According to police, an unknown man hit the woman on the head with a hedge trimmer causing her significant injuries. Police said two children, both five years old, were present in the home and witnessed the attack. The unknown man struck one of the children with his hand, police said, injuring the child. The children fled to another room where they barricaded themselves inside until police officers found them.

The injured woman's grandfather was working in the backyard and heard the commotion from inside the house. Police said he ran into the house and then the unknown man began to attack him. The grandfather fought back and the fight ended outside. Police said the grandfather also was hurt in the attack.

Police officers found the unknown man in the backyard and took him into custody. He had no apparent injuries. According to a police statement, officers learned the man had entered the house looking for car keys so he could leave town.

During the investigation, police said officers learned the man also broke several windows to a home across the street, attempting entry looking for car keys.

Police identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Sturgeon Bay man. Police said the Door County District Attorney's Office has charged him with the following crimes:

- Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

- Armed Robbery with Use of Force

- Armed Burglary

- Aggravated Battery

- False Imprisonment

- Felony Intimidation of a Victim

- Physical Abuse of a Child - Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm by Conduct which Creates a High Probability of Great Bodily Harm

- Criminal Damage to Property

- Burglary of a Building or Dwelling

- Felony Bail Jumping

Police said all the people who were hurt were taken to the hospital and have since been released.