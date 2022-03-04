Watch
Study shows racial disparity in homeownership extends beyond Milwaukee

US homeownership rate of 62.9 percent matches a 51-year low
CUDAHY, WI - AUGUST 06: The home of Wade Michael Page sits in a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood August 6, 2012 in Cudahy, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN — New research from Wisconsin Policy Forum is showing racial disparities in homeownership extend far beyond Milwaukee.

According to a news release from Wisconsin Policy Forum, disparities are even greater statewide and in cities like Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.

The city of Milwaukee has a 29-percentage point gap in Black-white homeownership, according to the research. That's lower than the state's 47 points and the gaps in Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine which range from 37 points to 56.

The research also shows racial homeownership gaps in Wisconsin are larger than they are nationally, and the gaps have deepened over the last decade.

Wisconsin Policy Forum said the Black-white disparity widened by nearly six percentage points, while the Hispanic-white disparity widened by two points.

While the numbers aren't great, the Wisconsin Policy Forum did point out noteworthy efforts underway across the state to combat racial disparity in homeownership.

They mentioned Milwaukee's affordable housing strategic plan, and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority’s (WHEDA) emergent African American & Latino Homeownership Initiative.

Wisconsin Policy Forum said they will be releasing a new report this spring or summer that examines peer cities that are demographically similar to Milwaukee but are more equitable in regard to homeownership.

