Art students from ''Balance Inc' preparing for 2nd annual Balance Art show

Art students from the organization's adult day program are gearing up for its 2nd annual art show.
2nd Annual Balance Art Show January 19th Features Artwork Made By People With Disabilities
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 11, 2024
GRAFTON, Wisc. — For more than thirty years Balance Inc. has supported people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Art students from the organization's adult day program are gearing up for its 2nd annual art show. Their work will be for sale.

Stephanie Brown joined the organization from its Grafton headquarters.

