Students explore endless career possibilities at Waukesha County Trades Expo

WAUKESHA — The possibilities were endless at this year’s Waukesha County Trades Expo.

Jared Sarozek, Arrowhead High School senior, said it was the perfect place for students who have an idea about what’s next, and for those who are still trying to figure things out.

“Talk to people and figure out what you want to do,” Sarozek said. “I didn’t figure out what I wanted to do until this year so you still have plenty of time.”

Sarozek is just one the nearly 1,000 middle and high school students exploring new career opportunities. Options spanned from construction and manufacturing to engineering and robotics.

Suzanne Kelley, President and CEO of Waukesha County Business Alliance said interest in all trade work has been peaking in every category.

“Well it really has picked up speed over the last few years, Kelley said. “So we’re really trying to give them the full suite of opportunities in the trades."

For some, being in a room with so much possibility can be overwhelming but Dave Bechtel, an Educator at Arrowhead High School said there shouldn’t be too much pressure to choose.

“Keep an open mind and try to experience as you can,” Bechtel said. “Even if you think you don’t like working with your hands you might actually end up liking it.”

Many students did enjoy their time. The Expo was jammed packed with engaging and interactive stations to give everything a try.

Sarozek said at the end of the day, the journey is yours to make and if you follow a few simple steps, the possibilities will be with you at every turn.

“Work hard, listen to your teachers, ask for help when you need it,” Sarozek said.

