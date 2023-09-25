Student-led BULLDOG CAFÉ debuts in Cedarburg High School

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Monday morning was a brew debut at Cedarburg High School.

“It’s really cool to see it all actually laid out after all the different steps it took," said junior Olivia Kresnak.

The Bulldog Cafe took orders for the very first time, giving students and faculty access to freshly baked pastries, fruit and the big ticket item...coffee!

"Yeah, caffeine, I think anything with caffeine really is what people are going for," said junior Regan Winger.

"Definitely, it definitely takes a big part for me and being able to function this year," said junior Nora Zinbelman.

Casey Bowe, the Cedarburg High School Principal, said the name and the logo of the Bulldog Cafe were all up to the students, since they're the ones who will be working behind the counter in partnership with Aramark Food Services.

"The R.E.A.C.H Program is part of our 18 to 21-year-old transition programming to help our students to develop skills that they can use to translate into the workforce when they finally exit our system," said Bowe.

Bowe said students in the R.E.A.C.H Program will be working at the Bulldog Cafe as part of their program's curriculum, learning workplace skills and receiving job coaching.

It's a little morning boost with a big impact on the future.

"It’s huge and we try to form partnerships throughout the community with various organizations so that our students have access to a lot of different experiences, but to have something right here where our students can come and work with our own students and provide services right in our system is really powerful," said Bowe.

“We are so excited to open our new concept at Cedarburg High School--the Bulldog Café,” Molly Janotta, RD, Aramark Area General Manager. “It is the first of its kind in the area, a student-run coffee shop within a school where we will sell National School Lunch program-compliant items. Students will be able to purchase delicious bakery, prepared in house, as well as made-to-order beverages. Cedarburg students have been involved in everything from the naming of the space to input on the menu offerings. Aramark is thrilled to help operate this new space, and we are thankful for our 30+ year partnership in the Cedarburg School District.”

Molly Janotta, RD, Aramark Area General Manager

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip