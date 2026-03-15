Stuck in a vehicle? Here's what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in a snow storm

With the winter storm making its way across Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wanted to remind drivers of what to do if they were to get stranded in harsh conditions on the roads.

If a driver gets stuck or stranded, the driver should turn on the vehicle's hazard lights as it helps other drivers in the area see that your vehicle is disabled or stuck.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now A Jeep pulls away from the curb on a snowy day in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles with the seatbelt buckled as getting out could be dangerous.

Call 911 and be ready to describe the location and current situation so that when dispatchers send emergency crews, they would know where to find you and the best way to help you.

While the driver remains in the vehicle, it is best to periodically run the engine of the vehicle to stay warm but to also make sure that the exhaust pipe is clear of any snow before running the engine to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

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