Stubby's Gastropub to close Friday after 12 years on Milwaukee's east side

Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 17:18:00-05

MILWAUKEE — After 12 years in business on Milwaukee's east side, Stubby's Gastropub will permanently close on Friday.

"This decision truly did not come lightly," Stubby's owner Brad Todd said in a statement. "We owe over a decade of success to our employees, regulars, and now lifelong friends who are the heart and soul of what started as a Gastropub and became a family. We extend the sincerest heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped Stubby's succeed and thrive in such an amazing community for so long. We are filled with gratitude and will carry so many genuine memories as we look to the future."

Stubby's will be open regular hours through Friday regardless of the weather.

Todd said he has plans for future growth at La Masa Empanada Bar on Brady Street, which he co-owns.

