String of car thefts, entry into vehicles in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of car thefts and entry into unlocked vehicles.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday it responded to several calls for entry into unlocked vehicles resulting in at least five cars being stolen from Delafield, Pewaukee, Sussex, Merton, and Lannon.

Police say other local Waukesha County police agencies are reporting similar activity. Nearly all the cars were taken after the vehicle's keys or key fobs were left inside the unlocked vehicle.

The sheriff's office will be increasing its patrols and is encouraging the public to secure their vehicles and ensure all valuables are out of sight.

If you observe suspicious activity or believe you have surveillance video that would assist with this investigation, please report it immediately to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122 or to the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.

