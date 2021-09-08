Watch
Stricker fills out US team with 4 more Ryder Cup rookies

Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 12:04:47-04

WHISTLING STRAITS — Steve Stricker has filled out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with six captain's picks.

That list does not include Patrick Reed. Stricker added Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Harris English. That was expected.

They were next in line in the standings. He also added Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

That gives the Americans six rookies, the most for a Ryder Cup since 2008. Scheffler is the first player since Rickie Fowler in 2010 to be picked for his first Ryder Cup without having won on the PGA Tour.

Reed has a 7-3-2 record. He was left off.

