Stretch Zone is coming to Bayshore June 2022

GLENDALE — Bayshore is welcoming Strech Zone, the largest franchisor in the stretching industry, to Milwaukee’s North Shore community on June 6, 2022.

Stretch Zone offers assisted stretching that boosts energy, enhances mental clarity, and helps guests feel better.

Certified practitioners will use stretching methods that empower guests to take on busy days, every intense workout, and every weekend full of fun.

“We are so excited to welcome Stretch Zone to our unique variety of retailers, restaurants, and office partners,” stated Mary Mokwa, Sr. General Manager for BAYSHORE. “Stretch Zone is the perfect addition to our community because of the unique health benefits it can provide our guests.”

The new Stretch Zone is located next to the Bayshore Bath & Body Works.

Hours of Operation include:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

