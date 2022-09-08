Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.

The street festival will feature live music on three stages, three beer gardens, a food court, a vendor market, and a walk, run, and roll. There will also be "FoodieFest Experiences" such as a "Meet the Maker" cheese tasting, organizers say.

“It’s exciting to see the expanded offerings TosaFest 2022 will bring to the Village,” said Beth Gleesing, City of Wauwatosa Tourism Specialist. “With businesses and restaurants from throughout the city participating, the event will provide a true taste of Tosa to locals and visitors.”

TosaFest was first held in 1976 and became a summer staple for the village. The festival was moved to Hart Park in 2018 due to road construction.

This year's festival will be held on State Street between Harmonee and Wauwatosa Avenues, and along Underwood and Harwood Avenues. It will run Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the village's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip