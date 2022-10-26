Watch Now
Street camera catches alleged drunk driver crash into Eau Claire parking lot

"Sadly, drunk driving isn't just something that happens after midnight."
A street camera caught a video earlier this month of an alleged drunk driver hurtling into a parking lot in Eau Claire.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 25, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — A street camera caught an alleged drunk driver hurtling into a parking lot in Eau Claire last weekend.

In the video, you can see the driver veer off the road, hit a car stopped at a stop light, and roll into a parked car in a nearby lot. It all happened at 9:20 a.m. last Saturday at the intersection of Clairemont and Menomonie.

Police say the 22-year-old driver blew a .242. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

"Sadly, drunk driving isn't just something that happens after midnight," the Eau Claire Police Department said. "Please stay alert and don't drink and drive."

You can watch the video on the Eau Claire Police Department's Facebook page or below:

