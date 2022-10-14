Street Angels prepare for busy season as homeless population rises

MILWAUKEE — The Street Angels, a Milwaukee-based homeless outreach group, are working around the clock to help meet the needs in this city as cooler temperatures approach.

"The number of people that we are connecting with has increased over 10% in the last year and I think that has a lot to do with the emergency hotel programs closing and the eviction moratorium being over. We were seeing over 200 people every single night throughout the summer and our supplies are low," said Eva Welch, Co-Executive Director of Street Angels.

Every Friday throughout October the organization is collecting socks, an essential item this winter.

"Dry socks can save someone's life. This month we are doing a sock collection called Socktober so all month long we are asking groups to collect socks that we can give out throughout the year."

Alongside socks, the group is urging anyone with winter items like gloves, coats, and blankets to feel free to donate by dropping the items off at their 1236 S Layton Blvd location.

The group is also preparing for its 48 hours of Homelessness Fundraiser.

"Our outreach team will be hitting the streets for 48 hours leaving our comforts at home. It really helps ground us in our mission."

Welch says the group hopes to raise $150,000 to help in covering general expenses for supplies and travel to hold them over for the upcoming year.

"As long as there are people who are forced to sleep outdoors, as long as we don't have enough shelter spaces or permanently affordable housing, street angels will be out there to supply basic supplies."

Volunteers with Street Angels will be collecting donations every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their offices located at 1236 S Layton Blvd. They are also accepting online donations via Amazon featuring specific items and supplies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip