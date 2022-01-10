Street Angels closing warming center due to COVID spike

MILWAUKEE — The Street Angels in Milwaukee said that it has closed down its warming center for the rest of the winter due to a spike in COVID cases.

The organization made the statement on Monday via Facebook. It said that there had been a "20-30%" increase in positive COVID tests among guests and staff.

"After many meetings this week and listening to the City of Milwaukee Health Department about the extreme rates of transmission and infection of Omicron, we've decided it is not safe to continue operations, even after reducing capacity. The risk is too high for our unvaccinated guests for serious illness."

Street Angels is adding extra emphasis on outreach now that the warming center is closed. Those placed in the hotel program will still be given assistance as well.

Wisconsin experienced record high COVID cases last week. For four days in a row a new single-day record was broken.

