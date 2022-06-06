Strawberry Festival returns to Cedarburg in 2022

CEDARBURG, Wis. — Strawberry Festival is back this year in Cedarburg after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festival in 2020 and 2021.

Organizers said Monday that the 37th annual Strawberry Festival will be held June 25 and 26. Visitors will be able to listen to music, browse and buy original artwork and eat "the most decadent strawberry delicacies in the area."

Festivals of Cedarburg

Strawberry Festival



It will once again feature the "Party in the Park" - a two-day blues event at Cedar Creek Park's band shell featuring a beer garden and family friendly activities.

Blues performers including Alex Wilson, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, and Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Alter Boys will be performing. There will also be a "Blues Challenge" between six acts.

More than 200 artists will be displaying and selling their paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, fine glass, woodwork, mixed media, and photographs.

A number of vendors will sell a variety of food and drinks.





