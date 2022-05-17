Storm the Bastille 5K will return to downtown Milwaukee for first time since 2019

MILWAUKEE — Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk will return in-person for the first time since 2019 on its opening night Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m.

As many as 5,000 runners and walkers will get to experience the 5K route through downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward.

The run is part of Milwaukee's popular French festival, Bastille Days, which takes place in Cathedral Square Park. The event commemorates the storming of the Bastille, the 18th century prison that ignited the French Revolution. Runners are known to dress up in creative French outfits. There will be a variety of festival entertainment during the entirety of the event.

Race registration includes a t-shirt and bib. Early Bird registration runs through May 31 for 25 by clicking here. During registration, you can opt to donate to help restore the Eiffel Tower so it can return next year.

The race will be timed by Silver Circle Sports Events.

