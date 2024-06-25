Storm Chaser: High winds leave damage in Manitowoc County

We've been seeing high winds with plenty of rain and lightning Tuesday morning.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure has been traveling through our northern counties seeing damage left behind by morning storms.

She sent us this picture of roofing that was torn from a building in Manitowoc County.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure High winds shear roofing off building in Manitowoc County

We've gotten several calls from viewers seeing strong winds in Sheboygan Falls and Plymouth. Meteorologist Brendan Jones says much of the threat of storms is moving north.

Stay with TMJ4 as we bring you the latest on weather conditions.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error