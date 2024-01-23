Storm Chaser dealing with slick road conditions Tuesday morning

Make sure to leave yourself some extra time to travel Tuesday.

We're dealing with freezing drizzle in the morning, which will turn into a wintry mix as the day wears on. That'll leave some messy roadways.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews were called in overnight for general ice control ahead of the morning rush hour. Those crews told TMJ4 their main goal is to keep the roads safe and passable.

Sydni Eure was in the Storm Chaser checking out Milwaukee roads during the morning commute. See her full report above.



