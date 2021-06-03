Stopping 'Brain Drain:' Plan to keep Millennials in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Common Council President Cavalier Johnson organized a task force made up of 16 people to study the problem of "brain drain."

The phrase describes young people who choose to take their talents outside of town, causing the city to lose their local professionals.

The task force created a blueprint focusing on the following 6 areas to incentive more millennials to stay:

1. Infrastructure and Transportation

2. Employment and Economic Development

3. Racial and Criminal Justice

4. Health and Wellness

5. Education

6. Marketing and Storytelling

"Those young talented educated African American, Latinos, members of the LGBTQ community, members of our Asian American Pacific Islander community to come back, and to start businesses here, and to grow their families here, and to create vibrancy and culture right here in the city of Milwaukee proper. And I think we have to continue to look at ways to facilitate that happening," says Johnson.

