'Stop the Violence' basketball game held to honor local mentor, coach killed over the summer

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people from the Milwaukee community came out to honor the life of a local basketball coach who was killed over the summer. And they have one message they want everyone to hear: The violence has to stop.

"He was an awesome person to the community, mentor, basketball coach, he worked at the schools, he worked for the Boys and Girls club," said Anton Murphy's sister, Erica Murphy.

It's been more than two months since the family of Milwaukee mentor and basketball coach Anton Murphy say he was shot and killed right before the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"I was hurt, I was at a loss for words," said Ladell White.

"Honestly, I couldn't believe it. Like I didn't want to believe it. It's hard but we’re going to keep pushing, we’re going to raise his name up higher than ever," said Kelvin Eubanks Sr.

Now, while he may no longer be here, Anton's loved ones are making sure his legacy lives on by playing the sport he loved, while also encouraging the community to stop the violence.

"As a sister, as a mom, as a family member who’s lost someone, we’ve got to start speaking out because this is just going to keep continuing. Parents are losing their kids, it’s just getting out of control," said Erica.

The first annual Coach Tweezy's 'Stop the Violence' Basketball Game gave people in the community, young and old, the opportunity to honor Anton.

"He was my first basketball coach, I started playing with him at the age of five," said Davontay Carr.

"He was like an uncle to me, because he lived by me and that was my dad’s closest friend," said White.

While also giving people the chance to demand something be done about the continued violence they're seeing in Milwaukee

"I’m here to represent my guy, who passed away due to gun violence, and I’m just here to make a stand," said Eubanks.

"We got to just come together, I feel like so many families are losing loved ones," said Erica.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there have been 122 homicides so far this year. Which is the same amount of homicides that have taken place this time last year. Now, people in the community are saying enough is enough.

"I just hope as a community, we can come together and be more genuine and love each other more, to care more about each other," said Erica.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip