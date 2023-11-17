Stolen vehicle found crashed into pole in Wauwatosa, 2 arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Two men were arrested after Wauwatosa police say they crashed a stolen vehicle into a pole on Thursday.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle in the Mayfair Mall parking lot around 6 p.m. The driver fled when officers attempted to make contact.

Officers later found the vehicle, empty, crashed into a pole near Burleigh and Menomonee River Pkwy.

Witnesses told authorities the occupants fled on foot.

With the help of a K9, officers found two men and arrested them without incident. One male was not found.

No injuries were reported.

