Still want to vote early? Sunday is the last day of early voting in Milwaukee

Wisconsin Watch
An early voting site on Milwaukee’s North Side will not serve as a polling place on Election Day. Yet hundreds of voters have turned up in past elections at such sites, where they are redirected to their polling place by a volunteer “voter rescue” effort. (Trisha Young / Wisconsin Watch)
If you still want to cast your vote before election day you still have time... but not long.

Early in-person voting ends Sunday, November 3rd in Milwaukee.

Select early voting sites will be open on Sunday:

Serb Hall:
Address: 5101 W Oklahoma Ave.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Zeidler Municipal Building:
Address: 841 N Broadway Ave.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Capital Drive:
Address: 6001 Capital Dr.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Library - Good Hope Branch:
Address: 7715 W Good Hope Rd.
Sunday hours: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Public Library - Tippecanoe Branch:
Address: 3912 S Howell Ave.
Sunday hours: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information on early voting sites check out theearly voting page of the City of Milwaukee website.

