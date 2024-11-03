Still want to vote early? Sunday is the last day of early voting in Milwaukee

If you still want to cast your vote before election day you still have time... but not long.
Early in-person voting ends Sunday, November 3rd in Milwaukee.
Select early voting sites will be open on Sunday:
Serb Hall:
Address: 5101 W Oklahoma Ave.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Zeidler Municipal Building:
Address: 841 N Broadway Ave.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Capital Drive:
Address: 6001 Capital Dr.
Sunday hours: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Milwaukee Public Library - Good Hope Branch:
Address: 7715 W Good Hope Rd.
Sunday hours: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Public Library - Tippecanoe Branch:
Address: 3912 S Howell Ave.
Sunday hours: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
For more information on early voting sites check out theearly voting page of the City of Milwaukee website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.