Still in the holiday spirit? A list of holiday events around Milwaukee this weekend

Kids still on winter break? Family still in town and need something to do? Just feeling the holiday spirit?

Whatever your reason there is still time to celebrate the season!

Here is a list of holiday and winter events good for the family, all happening this weekend.

Milwaukee County Zoo:

Frosty Free Week

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free daytime admission through Dec. 30. Visitors will be offered free admission from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The Pabst Theater:

An Evening with Peter Billingsley & a Christmas Story

The evening will start with a showing of the 1983 film 'A Christmas Story,' then Peter Billingsley will share stories from set, behind-the-scenes photos, and memories in a moderated Q&A.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on tickets.

Ingleside Hotel:

Country Christmas

Each year during the holiday season the Ingleside Hotel is transformed into a winter wonderland. Visiters can enjoy Wisconsin's most spectacular drive-through light show along with the Country Christmas Trail.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Axe MKE:

Krampus Nacht

Santa's cursed coworker, Krampus has taken over Axe MKE this holiday season... Visiters can enjoy creepy Christmas with ghoulish decor and a horde of holiday horrors.

Axe MKE is open from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

For more information... if you dare click here.

Mitchell Park Domes:

The Domes Holiday Parade

Celebrate this holiday season with displays depicting holiday traditions from many different holidays celebrated during this season. There are displays celebrating Winter Solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

The Domes Holiday Parade runs through Jan. 5.

The Domes are open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information.

City Tours MKE:

Christmas Light Tour Milwaukee Style

It's holiday season in the city! Tour goers will enjoy holiday music, colorful photo ops, and of course lights! Visitors will visit lights at Catalano Square, Zeidler Park, Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square, and the Hoan Bridge.

The Christmas Light Tour runs through Dec. 31.

For more information on tickets click here.

