Stevie Nicks to perform at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 8

MILWAUKEE — Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Milwaukee on her "Live In Concert" tour this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 8.

General on sale will begin on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. on FiservForum.com.

Nicks, 74, is best known for her work with the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac.

For more tour information, visit Nicks' website.

