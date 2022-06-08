Steve Stricker leading design at TPC Wisconsin golf course: 'Dream opportunity for me'

MADISON, Wis. — The PGA Tour's TPC Network is renaming Cherokee Country Club as TPC Wisconsin, the company's 30th property. And leading the project as his first course design is Madison resident Steve Stricker.

"The TPC logo is an important part of the overall mission and offering for TPC Wisconsin," Stricker says. "Not only does it come with an expectation of quality of the golf course, service and facility, but it also gives our membership an opportunity to play other courses in the TPC network."

To say the 12-time PGA Tour winner and 8-time PGA Tour Champions winner is excited is an understatement.

"It is my first project and to have the opportunity to have it be here at TPC Wisconsin, where I live and where I have spent three decades, is a dream opportunity for me. I have had a blast being on the design side of this and being involved with Dennis Tiziani," Stricker says. "I am not sure if it took prompting at all, but it was an easy decision. Dennis and I had discussed the redesign of the club for a few years now and he asked if I wanted to do the design. Golf course design has always been something I have been interested in and to have him ask me to do TPC Wisconsin was humbling and an easy decision. I am excited for the finished product."

Could this course attract another top-level golf tournament to the state of Wisconsin? It seems the answer is yes.

"The course will have the ability to be challenging to hold top level golf tournaments and our hope is to have those discussions with golf entities when the time is right to host," Stricker says.

It all adds to Wisconsin being one of the best, if not the best, in the U.S. for quality golf courses with the most variety.

"It definitely would be up there I think for quality courses. I don’t know if it is the top, because there are some great places to play in our country, but I think people can’t go wrong if you planned a trip to travel Wisconsin and play some great golf," Stricker says.

