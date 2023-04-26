Watch Now
Steph Connects: Zuri's Crown cast prepares for opening day

Steph Connects was invited to the last rehearsal before opening day.
Zuri’s Crown is a contemporary adaptation of the classic Rapunzel story based in an African American Setting.
It’s hitting the stage of the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall Thursday and they're in the middle of final rehearsals.

Steph Brown joined us live with a couple of the directors as they gear up for the opening night.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

