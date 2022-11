Zócalo, the city’s first food truck park in Walker’s Point, has been a huge success for a few years now.

The variety of restaurant quality food is a major hit, and to make your dining experience even more comfortable going into the winter months, Zócalo is debuting new “Winter Huts."

Steph Connects takes us live to Zócalo where the owner is giving us an inside look.

