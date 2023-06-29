Steph Connects with teen entrepreneur and owner of Masterscape Lawn Care

Watch this story on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 4:00

MILWAUKEE — His name is Kendell Powell, his landscaping business is Masterscape Lawn Care, and the word is getting around just how good he is.

In just seven months, he’s grown his business to service more than 90 lawns around the Milwaukee area.

He’s professional, humble, and equally importantly, profitable.

Kendell Powell loves his work and says, he wants to take his business as far as possible.

"If I can get it to a business where I have multiple crews, that would definitely be the goal," says Powell.

He takes pride in every lawn he works on.

Powell is up every morning at 5 a.m. and works all day until dark.

If you want to support this extraordinary young man, email him at Masterscapelawncare@gmail.com

